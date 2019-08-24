G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. B. Riley dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $19.87. 415,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,462. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.03 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $942,121.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,514,163.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.