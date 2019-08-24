G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFSZY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on G4S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays upgraded G4S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

