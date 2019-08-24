Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GAIA. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

GAIA stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaia news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dae Mellencamp bought 5,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 128,379 shares of company stock valued at $905,126. Corporate insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

