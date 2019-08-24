Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.96

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $5.52. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 807,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 147,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

