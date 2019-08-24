Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDI. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gardner Denver from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gardner Denver from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,945,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,406,000 after purchasing an additional 519,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardner Denver stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.23. 1,451,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

