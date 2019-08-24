Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.72

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.72 and last traded at $110.61, with a volume of 190909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,984,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter valued at $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,639,000 after purchasing an additional 510,698 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 604.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 296,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 254,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,612,000 after purchasing an additional 240,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 181,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile (NYSE:GWR)

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

