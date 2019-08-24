Gexan (GEX) Trading Down 32.7% Over Last Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $53,168.00 and $60,764.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00908377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00026453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00242755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,121,753 coins and its circulating supply is 903,152 coins. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

