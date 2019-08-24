Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.30.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Globant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GLOB traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $95.30. 383,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,246. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 42.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth $150,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

