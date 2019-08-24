Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,195 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 7.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Globus Medical worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,540,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $471,410,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after buying an additional 2,803,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 767,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,464,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Globus Medical by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 220,515 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 525,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,713. Globus Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at $37,233,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.