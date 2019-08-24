Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Charles C. Townsend Acquires 65,651 Shares

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 65,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Gogo Inc has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

