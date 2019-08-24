Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $400.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.33.

BIO stock opened at $332.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.67 and its 200 day moving average is $302.23. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $220.05 and a one year high of $345.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 113.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

