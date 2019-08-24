Golem Market Cap Hits $55.58 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, WazirX and Gate.io. During the last week, Golem has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01323172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 964,450,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, BitBay, Vebitcoin, Tidex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Liqui, Binance, Bithumb, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Iquant, YoBit, Gate.io, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, BigONE, Coinbe, WazirX, Koinex, BitMart, ABCC, OOOBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

