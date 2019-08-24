Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce sales of $425.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $436.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.00 million. Graco reported sales of $415.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.13. 368,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,557. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Graco has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $53.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.