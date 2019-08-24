Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($11.83).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 895 ($11.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:GFTU traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 717 ($9.37). 726,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 730.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.41.

Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

