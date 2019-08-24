Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Numis Securities

Numis Securities started coverage on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 1.79 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

