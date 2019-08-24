GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

