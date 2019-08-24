GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $16.00

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.00, but opened at $16.00. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 50,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GSX Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $45,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,459,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

