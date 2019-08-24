Gulden Trading 50.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $21,174.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, Bittrex and Nocks. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00725344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015761 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 494,899,717 coins and its circulating supply is 432,899,717 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, Nocks, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

