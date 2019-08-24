Harmony Price Hits $0.0106 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $27.01 million and $4.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.94 or 0.04966436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,539,864,271 tokens. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

