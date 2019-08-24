Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,772,230.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $353,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,631 shares of company stock worth $6,019,036. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

