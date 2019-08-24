Hashgard (GARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $302,492.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00259779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.01310544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00099564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.