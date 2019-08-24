Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $275,555.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,152.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.01878122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.86 or 0.03022779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00721484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00792852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00068679 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00494887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137133 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.