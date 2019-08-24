Havven (HAV) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Havven token can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and Liquid. Havven has a market cap of $3.16 million and $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Havven Profile

Havven’s genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Havven is havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Havven’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling Havven

Havven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Liquid, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Havven using one of the exchanges listed above.

