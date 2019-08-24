HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Our price target is derived from an estimated market value of the firm at $60M, which includes a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based asset value of SCS, assuming 60% probability of approval, 20% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

MBOT opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.