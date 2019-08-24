Head-To-Head Survey: Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) & Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Reshape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Reshape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $29.35 million 6.39 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Reshape Lifesciences $1.29 million 0.68 -$33.81 million ($6,714.95) 0.00

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Reshape Lifesciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Reshape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -14.80% -1,456.01% -20.71% Reshape Lifesciences -2,297.23% -70.35% -57.75%

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Reshape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

