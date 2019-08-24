Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. William Blair started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.63. 964,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,086. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

