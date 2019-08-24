HelloGold Market Cap Tops $173,950.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One HelloGold token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $173,950.00 and approximately $34,806.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00260826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.01311558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00098211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000424 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

