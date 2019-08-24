Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $91.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Heska in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Heska stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. 95,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $585.83 million, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.02. Heska has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.19 million. Heska had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Humphrey purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $73,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,062 shares in the company, valued at $225,944.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 47,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

