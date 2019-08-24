Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 1,765 Average PT from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,781.67 ($23.28).

HIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective (up from GBX 1,870 ($24.43)) on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of LON:HIK traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,033 ($26.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,089 ($27.30). The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,867.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,748.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

