Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $358.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.