Hive Project Reaches Market Cap of $10.04 Million (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Hive Project has a market cap of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive Project token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00261187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.01308600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021655 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00099816 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Hive Project

Hive Project launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hive Project Token Trading

Hive Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

