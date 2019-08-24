Hiveterminal Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,415.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $4,415.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

