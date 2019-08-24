Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

HOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.22 ($161.89).

Shares of HOT stock opened at €96.75 ($112.50) on Thursday. Hochtief has a fifty-two week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a fifty-two week high of €175.00 ($203.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €119.41.

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

