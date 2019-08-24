Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $112.47 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and OOOBTC. Holo has a total market capitalization of $112.47 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00261876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01320899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00100072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, OOOBTC, Binance, Bilaxy, ABCC, Liqui, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.