Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after buying an additional 544,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 92.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $197.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. 3,417,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,519. The stock has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

