HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NASDAQ:BIO.B) Critical Survey

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

45.1% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -79.96% -95.77% -42.79% Bio-Rad Laboratories 39.32% 3.92% 2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 457.09%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $21.50 million 1.26 -$16.45 million ($0.60) -1.57 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.29 billion 4.44 $365.61 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA Whole-Transcriptome Assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL Cell of Origin Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS and BRAF Mutation Assay; and HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd; and an agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.