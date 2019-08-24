Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $3,047,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $123.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,926. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $233,362.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Gabelli began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.