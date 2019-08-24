Hubii Network (HBT) Trading Down 49.4% Over Last Week

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01319956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network launched on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

