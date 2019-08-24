HYCON Market Cap Reaches $10.72 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $263,006.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00261876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01320899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00100072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,993,069,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,984,184,759 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

Buying and Selling HYCON

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

