HyperStake Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 89.1% higher against the US dollar. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $268,014.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperStake alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About HyperStake

HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io.

Buying and Selling HyperStake

HyperStake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperStake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperStake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.