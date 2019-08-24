Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after acquiring an additional 421,953 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 294,643 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 269,170 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $83,628,000 after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8,816.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 214,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,978,000 after acquiring an additional 212,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.44. The company had a trading volume of 995,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,718. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.62 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

In related news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.69, for a total value of $929,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total value of $377,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,329,754. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

