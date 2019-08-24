IMI’s (IMI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 959 ($12.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 991.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 986.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,237 ($16.16).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

