Independent Research Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.43 ($94.69).

BAYN opened at €66.59 ($77.43) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.00. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

