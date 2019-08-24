Indorse Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $300.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liqui. During the last week, Indorse Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $282,161.00 and $300.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00261205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.01313355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00098186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, RightBTC, Liqui, COSS, Gatecoin, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

