Insider Buying: Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Purchases 1,302 Shares of Stock

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Jerry L. Ocheltree bought 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,912 shares in the company, valued at $329,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CART traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

