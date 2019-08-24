Insider Selling: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Sells 6,309 Shares of Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $34,447.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 10,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,213. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

