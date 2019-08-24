International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 1,762.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of International Seaways worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 131,744 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 10.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.62. 112,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

