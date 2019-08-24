Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $15.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.58. The stock had a trading volume of 542,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,042. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.24 and a 12-month high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.