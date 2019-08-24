Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG opened at $484.58 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $518.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.14, for a total value of $137,824.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

