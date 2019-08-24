Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Head to Head Analysis

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Inventergy Global does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and PCCW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.24 -$7.73 million N/A N/A PCCW $4.96 billion 0.86 $114.46 million N/A N/A

PCCW has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inventergy Global and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PCCW 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PCCW shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PCCW beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inventergy Global Company Profile

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, content for various media, and outsourced call center and data center services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products; supply of broadband Internet access solutions and Web services; provision of data services; and software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; property investment, development, management, and leasing, as well as hotel management activities; and ski operations. Additionally, the company offers entertainment over-the-top platform; multi-platform digital music services; and digital, IT and business process outsourcing, cloud computing, hosting, managed, e-commerce, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

